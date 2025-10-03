Friday, October 3, 2025
Marigold Two-Pack includes two fully leased industrial buildings totaling 237,765 square feet in Phoenix.
JLL Brokers Sale of Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Marigold Two-Pack, a two-building, 237,765-square-foot industrial portfolio in metro Phoenix. An Ares Real Estate fund acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Ares Industrial Management will manage the portfolio, which consists of a 100,000-square-foot property in the Southwest Valley submarket and a 137,765-square-foot asset in the Airport Area submarket. The buildings offer secured and gated yards, 22- to 30-foot clear heights, ample dock-high and grade-level loading, excess parking and low office build-out. At the time of sale, the assets were fully leased to six tenants.

Ben Geelan and Greer Oliver of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

