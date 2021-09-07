JLL Brokers Sale of Two-Building Office Property in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Edens Corporate Center rises four stories and spans 188,040 rentable square feet.

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Edens Corporate Center, a two-building office property in the northern Chicago suburb of Northbrook. The sales price was undisclosed. Located on Dundee Road, Edens Corporate Center rises four stories and spans 188,040 rentable square feet. The two buildings were constructed in 1987 and 1988 and renovated from 2016 to 2019. Amenities include heated parking, an outdoor terrace, café, fitness center, yoga room and bike room. Patrick Shields, Sam DiFrancesca, Jaime Fink, Jeff Bramson and Bruce Miller of JLL represented the seller, KBS. Bradford Allen Investment Advisors was the buyer.