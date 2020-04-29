JLL Brokers Sale of Two-Building Retail Property in Downtown Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Café Hollander is one of the tenants at Downer East.

MILWAUKEE — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of the Downer Avenue Retail Collection, two buildings that house 60,986 square feet of retail, office and residences in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1916, Downer East is home to Stone Creek Coffee, F45, Breadsmith, Downer Cleaners, Café Hollander, Downer Wine & Spirits and Robert Laurence Salon & Spa. Completed in 1912, Downer West features two multifamily units in addition to retail and office space occupied by Landmark Theatres, Pizza Man, Henry’s, Salon Nova, Optix on Denver, Boswell Book Co. and Starbucks. Both buildings were renovated in 2006. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Janice Sellis of JLL represented the seller, C-III Asset Management. Bridge33 Capital was the buyer.