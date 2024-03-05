JLL Brokers Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Metro Minneapolis

RICHFIELD AND NEW HOPE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Southdale Parc Apartments and Wingate Apartments in metro Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. Both properties are located in inner-ring suburbs of Minneapolis. Built in 1962 and totaling 69 units, Southdale Parc Apartments is located in Richfield. The community features one-bedroom units with onsite laundry facilities, a Luxor package system, green spaces and onsite parking. Built in 1967 and totaling 136 units, Wingate Apartments is located in New Hope. The property features one- and two-bedroom units with amenities such as a pool, patio, basketball court, playground and clubroom. Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of JLL represented the seller, Centerspace, and procured the buyers, both local private investors.