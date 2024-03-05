RICHFIELD AND NEW HOPE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Southdale Parc Apartments and Wingate Apartments in metro Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. Both properties are located in inner-ring suburbs of Minneapolis. Built in 1962 and totaling 69 units, Southdale Parc Apartments is located in Richfield. The community features one-bedroom units with onsite laundry facilities, a Luxor package system, green spaces and onsite parking. Built in 1967 and totaling 136 units, Wingate Apartments is located in New Hope. The property features one- and two-bedroom units with amenities such as a pool, patio, basketball court, playground and clubroom. Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of JLL represented the seller, Centerspace, and procured the buyers, both local private investors.
JLL Brokers Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Metro Minneapolis
