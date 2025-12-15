JLL Brokers Sale of Two Office Buildings Totaling 267,830 SF in Ewing, New Jersey

EWING, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of 100 and 200 Princeton South Corporate Center, a pair of office buildings totaling 267,830 square feet in Ewing, located just outside of Trenton. The four-story buildings were completed between 2007-2008 as part of a larger, six-building campus and were 52 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants in industries such as finance, insurance, accounting, pharmaceutical and healthcare. Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer, Michael Kavaler and Tom Romano of JLL represented the undisclosed, institutional seller in the transaction. The buyer was Hilton Realty Co.