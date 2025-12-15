Monday, December 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
100-200-Princeton-South-Corporate-Center
Buildings 100 and 200 at Princeton South Corporate Center in Ewing occupy a combined 12.2 acres within the larger office campus.
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastOffice

JLL Brokers Sale of Two Office Buildings Totaling 267,830 SF in Ewing, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EWING, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of 100 and 200 Princeton South Corporate Center, a pair of office buildings totaling 267,830 square feet in Ewing, located just outside of Trenton. The four-story buildings were completed between 2007-2008 as part of a larger, six-building campus and were 52 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants in industries such as finance, insurance, accounting, pharmaceutical and healthcare. Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer, Michael Kavaler and Tom Romano of JLL represented the undisclosed, institutional seller in the transaction. The buyer was Hilton Realty Co.

You may also like

PPM America Provides $27.1M Bridge Loan for Northern...

Eli Lilly to Open 44,000 SF Life Sciences...

University of Miami Signs 42,000 SF Office Lease...

Bolour Associates Originates $22.2M Refinancing for Village Business...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $6.8M Sale of Panera...

W. P. Carey Completes Sale-Leaseback of 66,000 SF...

EquiCap Commercial Negotiates Sales of Two Self-Storage Facilities...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $2.8M Sale of Retail Redevelopment...

Bayview PACE Provides $15.6M in C-PACE Financing for...