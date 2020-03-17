JLL Brokers Sale of Two Office Buildings Totaling 550,000 SF in Parsippany, New Jersey

The two buildings are located within the larger Morris Corporate Center.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of Morris Corporate Center 1 & 2, two Class A office buildings totaling 550,000 square feet in Parsippany, located approximately 30 miles west of New York City. The properties are located at 300 Interpace Parkway and 1 Upper Pond Road within the 31-acre Morris Corporate Center and feature four atrium lobbies, two cafés, two conference rooms and a 5,000-square-foot fitness center with locker rooms and a yoga studio. At the time of sale, the properties were 67 leased to tenants including Zurich Insurance, York Risk Services and market research company Ipsos. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn and Mark Mahasky led a JLL team that represented the seller, an affiliate of Brookwood Financial Partners LLC. The team also procured the buyer, P3 Properties. The sales price was undisclosed.