JLL Brokers Sale of Winn-Dixie-Anchored Shopping Center in Naples, Florida
NAPLES, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Mission Hills Shopping Center, a fully leased, 85,078-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by Winn-Dixie in Naples. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, Phillips Edison & Company Inc., a REIT based in Cincinnati. Slate Grocery REIT acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.
Completed in 2005, Mission Hills Shopping Center was renovated in 2018 and features 17 service-oriented tenants, with 85 percent deemed “essential.” The center is situated on 18.8 acres at 7550 Mission Hills Drive, about 37 miles from Fort Myers.
Toronto-based Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate.
