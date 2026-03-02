JLL Brokers Sales of Two Medical Office Buildings in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sales of Pima I and Pima II, two medical office buildings in Scottsdale. Cypress West Partners acquired Pima I, and a private investor purchased Pima II. Terms of the transactions were not released. The assets are situated on 14.6 acres at 8415 N. Pima Road and 8466 N. Pima Road.

Pima I is a two-story, 91,212-square-foot medical building that is 92 percent leased to national, regional and local medical users providing a range of specialties, including ambulatory surgery. Pima II is a vacant, two-story medical and/or professional building totaling 89,983 square feet. The property was formerly the headquarters of Rural Metro Fire.

JLL’s Medical Properties Group, in collaboration with the local office, represented the undisclosed seller and procured the two separate buyers.