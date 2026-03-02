Monday, March 2, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pima-I-Pima-II-Scottsdale-AZ
Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Pima I features 91,212 square feet of 92 percent leased medical office space and Pima II offers 89,983 square feet of vacant medical and/or professional space.
AcquisitionsArizonaHealthcareWestern

JLL Brokers Sales of Two Medical Office Buildings in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sales of Pima I and Pima II, two medical office buildings in Scottsdale. Cypress West Partners acquired Pima I, and a private investor purchased Pima II. Terms of the transactions were not released. The assets are situated on 14.6 acres at 8415 N. Pima Road and 8466 N. Pima Road.

Pima I is a two-story, 91,212-square-foot medical building that is 92 percent leased to national, regional and local medical users providing a range of specialties, including ambulatory surgery. Pima II is a vacant, two-story medical and/or professional building totaling 89,983 square feet. The property was formerly the headquarters of Rural Metro Fire.

JLL’s Medical Properties Group, in collaboration with the local office, represented the undisclosed seller and procured the two separate buyers.

You may also like

Landmark Properties Buys 732-Bed Student Housing Property in...

Asana Partners Acquires 197,105 SF Shopping Center in...

EBS Realty Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Apex...

Warren Resort Hotels Buys Franciscan Inn & Suites...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $14.7M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Colliers Arranges $232.7M in Acquisition Financing for 1,225-Unit...

Related Ross Acquires 208-Room The Ben Hotel in...

Manova Partners Sells 323,927 SF Nashville West Shopping...