JLL Brokers Sales of Two Savannah Shopping Centers Totaling $63M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

The sold properties include Savannah Centre and Chatham Plaza (pictured).

SAVANNAH, GA. — JLL has brokered the sales of two shopping centers located in Savannah in transactions totaling $63 million. Built in 1986, Savannah Centre comprises 186,514 square feet and was 81 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as T.J. Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond, Shoe Carnival, JOANN Fabric and Crafts, Five Below, Rack Room Shoes and Chicken Salad Chick. Originally built in 1972, the 197,605-square-foot Chatham Plaza was renovated in 2001. Tenants at the center, which was 93 percent leased at the time of sale, include Ross Dress for Less, Ashley HomeStore, Pet Supermarket, Dollar Tree, Skechers, Chili’s, Longhorn Steakhouse and Starbucks Coffee. Brad Buchanan, Andrew Kahn and Andrew Michols of JLL brokered the sales on behalf of the undisclosed sellers. JBL Asset Management acquired both properties.





