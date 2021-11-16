JLL Capital Markets Arranges $15M Refinancing for Monarch Cottages Memory Care in La Jolla, California

Monarch Cottages in La Jolla, Calif., features 52 beds for residents in need of memory-care services.

LA JOLLA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $15 million refinancing for Monarch Cottages, a 26-unit, 52-bed, two-story, Class A memory care community in the San Diego suburb of La Jolla.

JLL represented the borrower, Monarch Senior Living, in arranging the loan.

Remodeled in 2016, Monarch Cottages comprises five companion studio and 21 private studio units averaging 370 square feet.

Within a three-mile radius, the 75-plus population is over 6,500 and is expected to grow by 13.5 percent over the next five years. Additionally, the property’s surrounding area is extremely affluent, with a median housing value within a one-mile radius of $1.9 million and a median household income of $200,001.

Alanna Ellis and Bercut Smith led the JLL Capital Markets debt team that represented the borrower.