JLL Secures $48.7M in Construction Financing for Creative Office Project in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Office, Western

When completed in 2022, Exposition 3 in Los Angeles’ West Adams submarket will offer 94,082 square feet of creative office space.

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $48.7 million in construction financing for Exposition 3, a creative office property located in Los Angeles’ West Adams submarket. Paul Brindley, Jeff Sause and Spencer Richley of JLL secured the three-year, floating-rate loan through HIG Realty Partners on behalf of the borrower, The Luzzatto Co.

Slated for delivery in 2022, Exposition 3 is fully preleased on a long-term basis to an undisclosed company for use as its new headquarters. The property previously served as an industrial property, and Luzzatto is renovating the asset into a two-building, 94,082-square-foot creative office space.

