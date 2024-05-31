JLL Capital Markets Arranges $5.1M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $5.1 million loan for a joint venture between Westview Real Estate and Pace Properties for the refinancing of an apartment property in Oceanside, approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Chris Collins and Emily Pohlman of JLL Capital Markets’ debt advisory team secured the three-year, fixed-rate loan through a regional bank.

Located at 330 S. Horne St., the 21-unit property consists of 17 original units that were built in 1970 and renovated in 2023, as well as four newly constructed accessory dwelling units. Averaging 715 square feet, the units offer new kitchens with modern appliances and renovated bathrooms with high-end fixtures. On-site amenities include a surf shower, secure electric bike parking, a common area grill and Los Angeles-inspired artwork throughout the community.