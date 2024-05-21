JLL Capital Markets Arranges $82.5M Refinancing for Sunroad Centrum Office Tower in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $82.5 million in refinancing for Sunroad Centrum Office Tower, an 11-story office building in San Diego. Aldon Cole, Tim Wright and Bharat Madan of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, fixed-rate senior loan thorugh Goldman Sachs for the borrower, Sunroad Enterprises.

Originally built in 2008, Sunroad Centrum Office Tower offers 274,758 square feet of Class A office space. Sunroad Enterprises invested $30 million in improvements to re-tenant the building, which was fully occupied at closing. Current tenants include A Berkshire Hathaway Company, Kyocera, Appfolio, Conam, Veterans Administration, California Government Departments and Sunroad Enterprises’ corporate headquarters.

Situated on 1.5 acres at 8620 Spectrum Center, Sunroad Centrum Office Tower offers a full-service gym and lockers, restaurant, conference center, controlled access, renovated lobby and elevators, and abundant parking. Additionally, the asset is part of the Sunroad Centrum master plan that include 1,245 apartments, Park Social Restaurant, six gyms, five pools, multiple amenity areas, a barber shop, pickleball courts and a two-acre park, which includes separate dog play and child play areas.