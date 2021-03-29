JLL Capital Markets Arranges Development Financing for 92-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Santa Rosa, California

The Lodge at Piner Road in Santa Rosa, Calif., will offer 92 residences for seniors.

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged financing for development of The Lodge at Piner Road, a 92-unit seniors housing community.

Blue Mountain Enterprises and Calson Management are developing the property, located in Santa Rosa, part of Sonoma County.

Although the amount of the financing was undisclosed, it represents a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio. A private lender provided the funds.

The Class A property will total 37,762 square feet and consist of 66 assisted living units and 26 private memory care units. The property is adjacent to both a local bus stop and a Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit (SMART) station, which was recently completed in 2017, to allow connectivity to both Santa Rosa and San Francisco.

Bercut Smith led the JLL Capital Markets team in the financing.