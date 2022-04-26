JLL Capital Markets Arranges Sale of 211,863 SF Call Center Building Near Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Oregon, Western

Located at 10500 NE Walker Road in Hillsboro, Ore., the single-story call center features 211,863 square feet of space.

HILLSBORO, ORE. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a single-story call center building, located at 10500 NE Walker Road in Hillsboro, a suburb of Portland. A public REIT sold the asset to Hines Global Income Trust for an undisclosed price.

Situated on an 18.9-acre site, 10500 NE Walker Road was renovated in 2009. The property features 16-foot ceiling heights, three dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 938 parking spaces and LEED Silver certification. The property is fully leased to a long-term financial services tenant.

Buzz Ellis, Adam Lasoff, Adam Taylor, Ira Virden, Carrie Kahn, Frank Solorzano and Conan Lee of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.