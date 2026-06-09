Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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149-Fletcher-Pkwy-El-Cajon-CA
The Shops at Parkway Plaza in El Cajon, Calif., features 122,484 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

JLL Brokers $31.5M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Neighborhood Center in El Cajon, California

by Amy Works

EL CAJON, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $31.5 million sale of The Shops at Parkway Plaza, a grocery-anchored retail center in El Cajon. A private seller sold the asset to a Texas-based family office. Located at 149 Fletcher Parkway, The Shops at Parkway Plaza features 122,484 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Best Buy, HomeGoods, Aldi, Texas Roadhouse and Applebee’s Grill + Bar. Daniel Tyner, Geoff Tranchina and Gleb Lvovich of JLL represented the seller in the deal.

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