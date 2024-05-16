Thursday, May 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1844-S-Cherry-Ave-Fresno-CA
Located at 1844 S. Cherry Ave. in Fresno, Calif., Cherry Ave Self Storage offers 1,085 self-storage units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

JLL Capital Markets Brokers $8.2M Sale of Cherry Ave Self Storage in Fresno, California

by Amy Works

FRESNO, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Cherry Ave Self Storage, a self-storage facility on 5.4 acres at 1844 S. Cherry Ave. in Fresno. A public REIT sold the asset to PSC Fresno LLC, an affiliate of Pratt Street Capital LLC, for $8.2 million.

Cherry Ave Self Storage consists of a three-story building and 12 one-story buildings offering a total of 1,085 units. The facility features drive-up units, freight elevators and boat and RV parking. Additionally, the property offers a 262-square-foot, newly renovated office.

Brian Somoza of JLL Capital Markets’ investment sales and advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Belmont Village, Greystar Plan 185-Unit Active Adult Community...

CBRE Negotiates $29.2M Sale of Industrial Showroom in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Retail...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 50-Bed Transitional Care Community...

Bluestar Direct Signs 13,500 SF Industrial Lease Expansion...

Lamar Cos. Acquires 440,370 SF Geneva Commons Shopping...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 312-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $7.8M Sale of Cannabis...

Reynolds Asset Management Purchases 176-Unit Multifamily Property in...