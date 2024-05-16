JLL Capital Markets Brokers $8.2M Sale of Cherry Ave Self Storage in Fresno, California

FRESNO, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Cherry Ave Self Storage, a self-storage facility on 5.4 acres at 1844 S. Cherry Ave. in Fresno. A public REIT sold the asset to PSC Fresno LLC, an affiliate of Pratt Street Capital LLC, for $8.2 million.

Cherry Ave Self Storage consists of a three-story building and 12 one-story buildings offering a total of 1,085 units. The facility features drive-up units, freight elevators and boat and RV parking. Additionally, the property offers a 262-square-foot, newly renovated office.

Brian Somoza of JLL Capital Markets’ investment sales and advisory team represented the seller in the deal.