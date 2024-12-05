JLL Capital Markets Negotiates $136.1M Sale of Beaumont Apartments in Metro Seattle

WOODINVILLE, WASH. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Beaumont Apartments in Woodinville, approximately 20 miles northeast of Seattle. The asset traded for $136.1 million. David Young, Corey Marx and Chris Ross of JLL Capital Markets’ Investment and Sales Advisory team represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not disclosed.

Located at 14001 NE 183rd St., Beaumont Apartments offers 344 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with an average size of 856 square feet. The apartments offer stainless steel appliances, keyless entry, mosaic tile kitchen backsplashes, undermount sinks, deep soaker-style bathtubs and French doors leading to private balconies.

Community amenities include a fitness center, resort-style pool, terrace with barbecues and fire pit, fenced dog park and a coworking space. The three-story building was constructed in 2009.