JLL Capital Markets Negotiates $3.3M Sale of El Pollo Loco-Occupied Restaurant Property in San Rafael, California

SAN RAFAEL, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $3.3 million sale of a single-tenant retail building located at 910 Anderson Drive in the Bay Area city of San Rafael.

El Pollo Loco, a fast-casual restaurant chain, occupies the 2,626-square-foot building on a triple-net lease that is corporate guaranteed and has 13 years remaining on its term with options for extension.

Eric Kathrein and Warren McClean of JLL Retail Capital Markets handled the transaction. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.