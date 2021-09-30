REBusinessOnline

JLL Capital Markets Negotiates $37.5M Sale of 187,851 SF Marketplace Beaumont in California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

ALDI, Ross Dress for Less, Best Buy, Petco and Bed Bath & Beyond are tenants at the 187,851-square-foot Marketplace Beaumont in Beaumont, Calif.

BEAUMONT, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Marketplace Beaumont, a shopping center situated on 51.7 acres at 1604, 1693 and 1642 E. Second St. in Beaumont.

Completed in 2008, the 187,851-square-foot property was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include ALDI, Ross Dress for Less, Best Buy, Petco and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Gleb Lvovich and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the buyer, while Aldon Cole and Pat Burger of JLL Debt Advisory team represented the seller, a private family trust that originally developed the center, in the deal. JLL worked with Brixton Capital to source the transaction and structure the existing financing.

