JLL Capital Markets Structures $54M in Refinancing for 298,888 SF Office Tower in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Loans, Office, Western

The 31-story 1660 Linc in Denver features 298,888 square feet of Class A office space and parking for 425 vehicles.

DENVER — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $54 million in refinancing for 1660 Linc, a 31-story, Class A office tower in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood.

Located at 1660 Lincoln St. and built in 1972, 1660 Linc features 298,888 square feet of office space, parking for 425 vehicles, an 8,800-square-foot tenant lounge, training room for 40-plus people, a game room, coffee bar, and gym complete with yoga room and Peloton bikes. The property was renovated in 2016 and 2019-2020 with more than $19 million in improvements, including the installation of a central plant and HVAC systems, a lobby expansion and conversion of the entry into an open, sky-lit space.

The current tenant roster includes Ciancio Ciancio Brown PC, United States Meat Export Federation and a number of small start-ups.

Leon McBroom led the JLL Capital Markets teams that secured the four-year bridge loan, which features a one-year extension, through Benefit Street Partners. Funds that Westport Capital Partners manages own the borrower.