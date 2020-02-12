JLL Completes $38M Iona College Building in New Rochelle, New York

The project included a 35,000-square-foot addition to the LaPenta School of Business.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL Project and Development Services has completed construction of Iona College’s new LaPenta School of Business, a 68,000-square-foot building in New Rochelle, a northern suburb of New York City. Development costs were approximately $38 million. The project included a complete renovation of the college’s existing four-story business school and the ground-up construction of a 35,000-square-foot addition. Peter Rader led the JLL project management team. Gensler served as the project architect, and Pavarini North East Construction Co. was the general contractor.