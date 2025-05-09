JLL Design Transforms Teen Lounge at Shriners Children’s Chicago Hospital

CHICAGO — JLL Design worked with Shriners Children’s Chicago, a pediatric specialty care provider on Chicago’s far west side, to transform the hospital’s teen lounge and billiard area. The new family lounge and patient lounge balances functionality and visual appeal with a bright aesthetic. The redesigned space showcases textiles that meet rigorous healthcare standards. According to JLL Research, a top design trend for 2025 is “people-centric design,” focusing on the role of the built environment for experience, well-being and social interaction. JLL Design manages diverse projects spanning strategy, branding and interiors.