JLL Facilitates $191M Loan for Fenton Mixed-Use Development in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has facilitated a $191 million loan for Fenton, a mixed-use development located in Cary, roughly 12 miles west of downtown Raleigh. The property includes 246,000 square feet of retail space, 183,000 square feet of office space and an apartment community — The Allison at Fenton — comprising 367 multifamily units.

Chip Sykes and Kelsey Bawcombe of JLL secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Hines, Affinius Capital and Columbia Development. New York Life Real Estate Investors provided the mortgage financing.