Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Fenton features 246,000 square feet of retail space, 183,000 square feet of office space and an apartment community called The Allison at Fenton.
LoansMixed-UseNorth CarolinaSoutheast

JLL Facilitates $191M Loan for Fenton Mixed-Use Development in Cary, North Carolina

by John Nelson

CARY, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has facilitated a $191 million loan for Fenton, a mixed-use development located in Cary, roughly 12 miles west of downtown Raleigh. The property includes 246,000 square feet of retail space, 183,000 square feet of office space and an apartment community — The Allison at Fenton — comprising 367 multifamily units.

Chip Sykes and Kelsey Bawcombe of JLL secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Hines, Affinius Capital and Columbia Development. New York Life Real Estate Investors provided the mortgage financing.

You may also like

DPG Investments Arranges $56.2M in Financing for Manufactured...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 400,833 SF...

Crosland, Core Sound Sign 11 Tenants to Wallbrook...

Northmarq Arranges $45M Loan for Bourbon Storage and...

LeCesse Development, Broad Oak to Develop 252-Unit Apartment...

Northmarq Arranges Four Loans Totaling $68.5M for Refinancing...

DPC Cos., Ogilvie Partners Acquire 220,000 SF Englewood...

KeyBank Provides $23M in Construction Financing for Affordable...

Benefit Street Partners Provides $135M in Financing for...