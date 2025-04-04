Friday, April 4, 2025
Arcadia Jacksonville, a 333,725-square-foot cold storage facility, is fully leased to Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics, a major third-party logistics provider in North America.
JLL Facilitates $68.3M Acquisition Loan for Cold Storage Facility in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has facilitated a $68.28 million loan for the acquisition of Arcadia Jacksonville, a 333,725-square-foot cold storage facility in Jacksonville. Melissa Rose, Michael Klein, Wells Waller, Nicole Barba and Preston Bacon of JLL secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Manulife Investment Management.

Completed in 2024, Arcadia Jacksonville is located within Imeson Industrial Park, which is 10 miles from Jacksonville International Airport. The facility is fully leased to Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics, a major third-party logistics provider in North America. Arcadia Jacksonville features flexible temperature zones ranging from -20 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit, 50-foot clear heights and 210-foot truck court depths.

