JLL Facilitates $91M Sale of Apartment Community in Charlotte’s NoDa District

Completed in 2019, Abberly NoDa Vista features 261 units in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Abberly NoDa Vista, a 261-unit apartment community located in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte. Matthew Lawton, John Gavigan, John Mikels and Nick Brown of JLL represented the buyer, HHHunt, in the $91 million transaction. Travis Anderson and Warren Johnson of JLL aarranged a $60.3 million, floating-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. Constructed in 2019, Abberly NoDa Vista features apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with an average size of 892 square feet. Amenities include a barbecue grill and picnic area, a community gas grill, electric vehicle charging stations, private balconies and patios, a resort-style pool, sun deck and a gym.