JLL Facilitates Sale of 136,500 SF Industrial Property in Charleston

553 Trade Center Parkway is an industrial facility located within Charleston Trade Center.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has facilitated the sale of 553 Trade Center Parkway, an industrial facility located within Charleston Trade Center. Pete Pittroff, Patrick Nally, Dave Andrews, Michael Scarnato and Josh McArdle of JLL worked on behalf of the developer and seller, The Keith Corp., to complete the sale to the buyer, LBA Logistics. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2019, the 136,500-square-foot property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to Thorne Research Inc. and Advanced Packaging Solutions & Products Inc.

The building is positioned adjacent to Interstate 26 with direct access to Charleston International Airport, the Port of Charleston and large local manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Boeing and Volvo.

The Keith Corp. is a privately held commercial real estate firm based in Charlotte. LBA Logistics is an Irvine, Calif.-based industrial real estate and investment and management company, which operates a portfolio that totals over 68 million square feet across the country.