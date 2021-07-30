JLL Facilitates Sale of 333-Unit Alexan Earl Apartments in Arlington, Virginia

Alexan Earl in Arlington, Va., features studio, one- and two-bedroom residential units averaging 827 square feet across two buildings. The property also features 3,396 square feet of retail space.

ARLINGTON, VA. — JLL Capital Markets has facilitated the sale of Alexan Earl, a 333-unit multifamily community in Arlington. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella, Robert Jenkins and Bill Gribbin of JLL represented the seller, Trammell Crow Residential, which also had an equity partner. Lincoln Property Co. and Cadillac Fairview acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Additionally, Michael Cosby, Jimmy Conley, Jamie Leachman and Andy Scott of JLL secured a five-year, floating-rate acquisition loan through Mesa West Capital LLC.

Alexan Earl features studio, one- and two-bedroom residential units averaging 827 square feet across two buildings. The property also features 3,396 square feet of retail space. Units include quartz countertops, undercabinet lighting, movable and fixed islands, undermount sinks, hard wood inspired laminate tile flooring, custom closets, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers.

Community amenities include a rooftop pool with an indoor/outdoor bar, ground-level courtyard, two fitness centers, social clubroom, complimentary Wi-Fi in all shared spaces, 24/7 concierge services and coworking space.

Located off Wilson Boulevard at 1122 North Hudson St., Alexan Earl is located within walking distance of the Clarendon Metro Station.