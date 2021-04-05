JLL Arranges Sale of Multifamily Property in Metro Baltimore

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD. — JLL has arranged the sale of Element Linthicum Heights, an apartment community located just outside of Baltimore in Linthicum Heights. JLL worked on behalf of the seller, JLB Partners, to complete the sale to the buyer, AvalonBay Communities Inc. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella and Robert Jenkins of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of AvalonBay. The loan amount and sales price were not disclosed.

Located at 820 Concorde Circle, Element Linthicum Heights includes one- and two-bedroom floorplans with features, including walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and quartz or granite countertops. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge and entertainment areas, courtyard with hammocks, grilling area, fitness center with CrossFit equipment, clubroom, pet park and a pet spa.

Element Linthicum Heights is near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area, less than 10 miles from downtown Baltimore and less than 30 miles from Washington, D.C. Additionally, the property is proximate to Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Interstate 195, Interstate 95, Interstate 97 and MARC Rail’s Penn Line.