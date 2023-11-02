Thursday, November 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Bellamy Coastal was built in 2018 a half-mile east of Coastal Carolina University.
AcquisitionsLoansSouth CarolinaSoutheastStudent Housing

JLL Funds $18.5M Acquisition Loan for Student Housing Community Near Coastal Carolina University

by John Nelson

CONWAY, S.C. — JLL has provided an $18.5 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Bellamy Coastal, a 480-bed student housing community situated near Coastal Carolina University. Built in 2018, the property is located at 300 Bellamy Ave. in Conway, a half-mile east of the university and 10 miles from Myrtle Beach. Amenities include a resort-style pool, sundeck, beach volleyball court, 24-hour fitness center, computer lab, study area, hammock garden and in-apartment security systems.

Dan Kearns, Patricia Heminger, Sam Tarter and Katia Novi of JLL originated the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Eastman Residential. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital LLC, a member of Freddie Mac Multifamily’s Optigo network of seller-servicer partners.

You may also like

Universal Destinations, Wendover Housing Break Ground on 20-Acre...

Lument Provides $78.8M HUD-Insured Refinancing for Hub Apartments...

New York Life Closes $45M Loan for Midtown...

JLL Arranges $28M Loan for Refinancing, Expansion of...

Benson Capital Partners Joins $2.2B MidCity District in...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 32-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Cedar Fair, Six Flags Agree to Merge in...

JLL Negotiates $95M Sale of Woodlands of Crest...

Mid-America Arranges Sale of 226,029 SF Randall Square...