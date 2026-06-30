JLL, GA Group Broker $75M Sale-Leaseback of Family Dollar-Occupied Retail Portfolio Across 19 States

CHICAGO — Chicago-based JLL Capital Markets and GA Group Real Estate have brokered the $75 million sale-leaseback of a 46-property Family Dollar retail portfolio across 19 states. JLL’s net lease team and GA Group represented the seller, FD Retail Properties LLC. An institutional real estate investor was the buyer. According to JLL, the transaction demonstrates strong investor appetite for strategically located discount retail assets backed by established national operators, particularly when coupled with geographic diversification that mitigates single-market risk.