JLL, HJ Sims Arrange $239.7M in Tax-Exempt, Taxable Bond Financing for Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Arizona, California

BUCKEYE AND YUMA, ARIZ., AND SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — JLL and HJ Sims have arranged $239.7 million in tax-exempt and taxable bond financing for the Integrated Senior Foundation — Ativo Portfolio, a seniors housing portfolio in Arizona and California. The portfolio includes 430 independent living, assisting living and memory care units.

There are two ground-up development communities and one acquisition — Ativo of Sundance in Buckeye, Ativo of Yuma in Yuma and Ativo of Santa Clarita within the Sand Canyon Plaza master-planned community in Santa Clarita.

On behalf of Integrated Senior Foundation, JLL’s Seniors Housing Capital Markets team, in collaboration with the bond underwriting team of HJ Sims and JLL Securities, secured fixed-rate financing with a final maturity of 40 years. The financing consisted of $218.2 million of publicly offered tax-exempt senior series 2025A bonds, $5.9 million of taxable senior series 2025B bonds and $15.5 million of tax-exempt subordinate 2025C bonds.

Slated for completion in 2027, Ativo of Sundance will feature 102 independent living units, 75 assisted living units and 30 memory care beds, while Ativo of Santa Clarita will feature 51 independent living units, 65 assisted living units and 28 memory care beds, with completion scheduled for later this year. Ativo of Yuma was built in 2021 and offers 55 assisted living units and 24 memory care beds.

All of the communities feature gourmet kitchens, coordinated group outings, transportation services, daily on-site life enrichment activities and 24/7 staff to care for residents.