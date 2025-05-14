JLL, HJ Sims Secure $134.3M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Development in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL and HJ Sims have arranged $134.3 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a seniors housing development currently underway in Orlando. Dubbed Millenia Moments Orlando, the community will feature 151 independent living, 78 assisted living and 32 memory care units. Trinity Community Development Foundation, a nonprofit formed by Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), is the developer and borrower.

Completion of the facility, which will total 316,900 square feet, is scheduled for 2027. The community will feature floorplans in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Memory care residences will include 26 private and six companion units. Amenities at the community will include a fitness center, theater, library, business center, art studio, dog park, game rooms, a beauty salon and an outdoor pool area. Vitality Senior Living will operate the community.

JLL Securities and HJ Sims, in collaboration with JLL Capital Markets’ seniors housing team, acted as co-underwriters and arranged the fixed-rate financing, which comprises tax-exempt senior series 2025A bonds with a final maturity of 40 years.