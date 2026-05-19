JLL, HJ Sims Secure $252.1M in Financing for Planned 214-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — JLL and HJ Sims have arranged $252.1 million in tax-exempt and taxable bond financing for the development of The Marisol, a seniors housing community in Huntington Beach. HJ Sims acted as lead book-running manager on the senior bonds and JLL Securities served as co-manager and led the process in securing the investor for the subordinate bonds.

Issued through the California Public Finance Authority, the fixed- and floating-rate financing was structured into Series A senior bonds and subordinate Series B and C bonds. The bonds were divided into three tranches: a Series A $165.7 million tranche, a Series B $74.3 million tranche and a Series C $12.1 million tranche.

Located at 2120 Main St., The Marisol is currently under construction and will deliver 214 seniors housing units and a full amenity package in 2028. JLL’s Senior Housing Capital Markets team served as real estate advisor on the project.