Sunrise of Long Beach will offer 62 assisted living units and 24 memory care apartments.
JLL, HJ Sims Secure $80.1M in Tax-Exempt Bond Financing for Sunrise Senior Living Community in Long Beach

by Amy Works

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets and HJ Sims have closed $80.1 million in tax-exempt bond financing for the development of Sunrise of Long Beach, a Sunrise Senior Living community in Long Beach. On behalf of Quality Senior Housing Foundation and Sunrise Senior Living, JLL’s Seniors Housing Capital Markets team, in collaboration with the bond underwriting teams of HJ Sims and JLL Securities, secured financing through California Public Finance Authority Senior Living Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A.

Located at 3340 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal, the two-story, 78,227-square-foot community will feature 62 assisted living and 24 memory care apartments across 102 licensed beds. Assisted living accommodations will include generously sized studio layouts with private bathrooms, kitchenettes with refrigerators and individually controlled HVAC systems, while memory care offerings will include both private studios and shared suites designed to accommodate couples or roommate preferences. Community amenities will include a wellness center, multiple dining venues, including a formal dining room and casual bistro, a library, theater room, fitness center, beauty salon and four secure landscaped courtyards.

The project team includes Sunrise Development as developer, W.E. O’Neil Construction Co. as general contractor and HPI Architecture providing design services. Construction is slated for completion in first-quarter 2027.

