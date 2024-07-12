Friday, July 12, 2024
Located at 20001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Ariz., Home2 Suites by Hilton North Scottsdale features 130 guest rooms.
JLL Hotels & Hospitality Negotiates Sale of Home2 Suites by Hilton North Scottsdale in Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — JLL Hotels & Hospitality has arranged the sale and financing of Home2 Suites by Hilton North Scottsdale located at 20001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in December 2022, the hotel features 130 guest rooms, a fitness center, outdoor pool, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, business center, electric vehicle charging, pet-friendly accommodations and 500 square feet of flexible meeting space. The guest rooms offer separate living and sleeping areas, functional living space, in-room flat-screen TVs and high-speed internet access.

Ketan Patel and Melvin Chu of JLL’s investment sales and advisory team represented the seller, while Adrienne Andrews spearheaded the JLL debt advisory team that procured acquisition financing for the buyer from a regional credit union.

