JLL Income Property Trust Acquires 1 MSF Distribution Center in Metro Louisville for $95M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

Core5 Industrial Partners built Louisville Distribution Center in 2020.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY. — JLL Income Property Trust has acquired a 1 million-square-foot, Class A industrial property known as Louisville Distribution Center in Shepherdsville. Core5 Industrial Partners sold the property for $95 million. The tenant roster was not named.

Built in 2020, Louisville Distribution Center is located at 170 Clermont Road, within 20 miles of major distribution hubs including UPS Worldport (Air Distribution Hub), UPS Centennial Hub (Ground Distribution Hub) and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The property includes 40-foot clear heights, cross-docking, LED motion sensor lighting, 234 trailer parking spaces and HVAC throughout.

Core5 Industrial Partners is an industrial developer based in Atlanta, and JLL Income Property Trust is a Chicago-based REIT.