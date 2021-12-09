JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Four-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta for $95M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

BUFORD, GA. — JLL Income Property Trust has acquired Friendship Distribution Center, a newly constructed, four-building industrial portfolio in Buford totaling nearly 650,000 square feet. The sales price was $95 million. The seller was not disclosed.

The four buildings at Friendship Distribution Center are located at 4651, 4627, 4630 and 4646 Distribution Parkway, and are situated about 1.7 miles from Interstate 985. The portfolio is located about 40.7 miles north of downtown Atlanta in Gwinnett County.

Friendship Distribution Center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to five tenants, with a weighted average lease term of approximately six years. The five tenants were not disclosed.