JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Industrial Facility in Louisville for $39.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

LOUISVILLE, KY. — JLL Income Property Trust has acquired South Louisville Distribution Center, a 327,000-square-foot, newly constructed industrial property in Louisville. The sales price was $39.5 million. The seller was not disclosed.

The South Louisville Distribution Center is fully leased to Rivian, an electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company. The seven-year lease includes annual rent increases of 2.8 percent. Completed in August 2021, the property includes Class A features such as cross docking, 36-foot clear heights and LED lighting.

The industrial property is located close to major distribution hubs including UPS Worldport (Air Distribution Hub), UPS Centennial Hub (Ground Distribution Hub) and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.