REBusinessOnline

JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Industrial Facility in Louisville for $39.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

LOUISVILLE, KY. — JLL Income Property Trust has acquired South Louisville Distribution Center, a 327,000-square-foot, newly constructed industrial property in Louisville. The sales price was $39.5 million. The seller was not disclosed.

The South Louisville Distribution Center is fully leased to Rivian, an electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company. The seven-year lease includes annual rent increases of 2.8 percent. Completed in August 2021, the property includes Class A features such as cross docking, 36-foot clear heights and LED lighting.

The industrial property is located close to major distribution hubs including UPS Worldport (Air Distribution Hub), UPS Centennial Hub (Ground Distribution Hub) and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  