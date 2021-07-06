JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Louisville Airport Distribution Center for $32.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

Built in 2020, the Louisville Airport Distribution Center is fully leased to Haier US Appliance Solutions, which is an affiliate of local heavyweight GE Appliances, and Derby Industries.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — JLL Income Property Trust has acquired Louisville Airport Distribution Center, a newly constructed industrial property located in the Southside/Airport industrial submarket in Louisville. The facility totals approximately 284,000 square feet. The property is within five miles from distribution hubs including UPS Worldport (Air Distribution Hub), UPS Centennial Hub (Ground Distribution Hub) and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The Chicago-based REIT purchased the property for $32.1 million from an undisclosed buyer. This acquisition is JLL Income Property Trust’s second in Louisville after purchasing Louisville Distribution Center earlier this year.

Louisville Airport Distribution Center is located close to several interstates, including Interstates 24, 64, 65, 71 and 75. The center is 2.5 miles from GE Appliance Park.

Built in 2020, the center is fully leased to Haier US Appliance Solutions, which is an affiliate of local heavyweight GE Appliances, and Derby Industries. The leases carry a weighted average term of 5.1 years. The property includes modern features such as 36-foot clear heights, LED lighting and HVAC throughout.