JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Milford Crossing Shopping Center in Massachusetts for $42M

Stop & Shop anchors the Milford Crossing retail center.

MILFORD, MASS. — JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT, has acquired Milford Crossing, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center located approximately 40 miles southwest of Boston, for $42 million. A Stop & Shop grocery store anchors the shopping center, which was 99 percent leased to restaurants, medical, fitness and service-oriented retailers at the time of sale. RD Management LLC was the seller.

