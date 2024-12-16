JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Minneapolis-Area Distribution Center for $66.5M

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — JLL Income Property Trust has acquired a Class A industrial business park in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove for $66.5 million. The two-building property totals 443,000 square feet and is fully leased. Constructed in 2023, the asset features 49 dock doors, five drive-in doors, a clear height of 32 feet and ample parking. The seller was undisclosed. As of Sept. 30, industrial investments comprised 32 percent of JLL Income Property Trust’s $6.6 billion portfolio, with $2.1 billion in industrial assets across 59 properties.