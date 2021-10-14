REBusinessOnline

JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Two Life Sciences Properties in Durham for $67M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Southeast

5&47

Built in 2020, the properties total 375,000 square feet and are fully leased to life sciences tenants, such as KBI BioPharma and Taysha Gene Therapies.

DURHAM, N.C. — JLL Income Property Trust has acquired 5 & 47 National Way, two life sciences properties located in Durham. The sales price was approximately $67 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Built in 2020, the properties total 375,000 square feet and are fully leased to life sciences tenants, such as KBI BioPharma and Taysha Gene Therapies. The tenants have invested a combined $180 million in property upgrades that include laboratory, clean and cold rooms, specialized sanitation stations and specialized water and power upgrades, according to Allan Swaringen, president and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust.

The properties are located adjacent to Research Triangle Park, the biggest scientific research park in the country. The weighted average lease term on the two properties is more than 14 years.

