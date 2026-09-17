JLL Income Property Trust Buys 42,000 SF Roseville Outpatient Center Near Sacramento

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — JLL Income Property Trust has purchased Roseville Outpatient Center, a Class A medical outpatient building in Roseville, for $19 million. The name of the seller was not released. Situated in a suburban submarket of Sacramento, Roseville Outpatient Center features 42,000 square feet of space that is 95 percent leased by a mix of tenants, anchored by a leading healthcare tenant, with an approximately 12-year weighted average lease term. The property was fully redeveloped in 2024 with build-outs and improvements to equip the building for specialized medical uses.