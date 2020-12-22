REBusinessOnline

JLL Income Property Trust Buys Distribution Center in Suburban Indianapolis for $62M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

WHITESTOWN, IND. — JLL Income Property Trust has purchased Whitestown Distribution Center in Whitestown, a northwest suburb of Indianapolis, for $62 million. The two-building distribution center spans 720,000 square feet. Completed this year, it is now fully leased. The larger of the two buildings is 440,000 square feet and is leased to an undisclosed investment-grade tenant, while the second building spans 280,000 square feet and is leased to a third-party logistics company servicing the healthcare industry. This acquisition brings JLL Income Property Trust’s aggregate industrial allocation to more than $850 million across 36 properties in 12 markets. The seller was undisclosed.

