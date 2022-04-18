REBusinessOnline

JLL Income Property Trust Buys Medical Office Building in Metro Houston for $18.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — JLL Income Property Trust has purchased Sugar Land Medical Plaza, 37,000-square-foot medical office building located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston, for $18.4 million. The property was built in 2020 and was fully leased at the time of sale to a roster of local healthcare providers that have a weighted average remaining lease term of nine years. The seller was not disclosed.

 

