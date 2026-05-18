Monday, May 18, 2026
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AcquisitionsHealthcareMassachusettsNortheast

JLL Income Property Trust Buys Metro Boston Healthcare Property for $32M

by Taylor Williams

WATERTOWN, MASS. — JLL Income Property Trust has purchased West Boston Medical Center, a 53,000-square-foot healthcare property located on the western outskirts of the state capital, for $32 million. The 53,000-square-foot building was fully leased at the time of sale to a single provider that recently signed a new 15-year lease. Specialty practices housed within the facility include internal medicine, pediatrics, female reproductive health, radiology, physical therapy and dermatology. The seller was not disclosed.

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