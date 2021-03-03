JLL Income Property Trust Buys Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center for $91M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center features 474,000 square feet of Class A industrial space spread across four buildings.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — JLL Income Property Trust has purchased Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center, a Class A distribution center located in Chandler, for $91 million.

Constructed in 2019, the four-building campus features 474,000 square feet of space that can accommodate a wide range of tenants, ranging from 20,000 square feet to 135,000 square feet. The buildings offer 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, grade- and dock-high doors and full concrete truck courts with fencing.

The asset is situated at the confluence of Interstate 10 and Loop 202, 15 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Phoenix.