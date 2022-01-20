JLL Income Property Trust Purchases Medical Office Property in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — JLL Income Property Trust has purchased Duke Medical Plaza at Patterson Place, a 59,978-square-foot medical office building in south Durham. Brannan Knott, John Mikels, Daniel Flynn and Woody Flythe of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, an entity doing business as BP Phase2 LLC, and procured the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.

Completed in 2010, Duke Medical Plaza at Patterson Place is fully leased with Duke Health leasing more than 80 percent of the space. The property offers a variety of services, including dermatology, micrographic surgery, radiology, women’s health, urogynecology and obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN).

Located at 5324 McFarland Dr., the four-story property is situated adjacent to Patterson Place Shopping Center. Additionally, the medical office facility is situated at the intersection of U.S. 15/501 and Interstate 40. The property is also 5.3 miles from Duke University, 6.3 miles from Duke University Hospital and 5.3 miles from UNC Medical Center.