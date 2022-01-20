REBusinessOnline

JLL Income Property Trust Purchases Medical Office Property in Durham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Patterson Place

Completed in 2010, Duke Medical Plaza at Patterson Place is fully leased with Duke Health leasing more than 80 percent of the space.

DURHAM, N.C. — JLL Income Property Trust has purchased Duke Medical Plaza at Patterson Place, a 59,978-square-foot medical office building in south Durham. Brannan Knott, John Mikels, Daniel Flynn and Woody Flythe of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, an entity doing business as BP Phase2 LLC, and procured the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.

Completed in 2010, Duke Medical Plaza at Patterson Place is fully leased with Duke Health leasing more than 80 percent of the space. The property offers a variety of services, including dermatology, micrographic surgery, radiology, women’s health, urogynecology and obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN).

Located at 5324 McFarland Dr., the four-story property is situated adjacent to Patterson Place Shopping Center. Additionally, the medical office facility is situated at the intersection of U.S. 15/501 and Interstate 40. The property is also 5.3 miles from Duke University, 6.3 miles from Duke University Hospital and 5.3 miles from UNC Medical Center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  