JLL Income Property Trust Purchases Richmond Distribution Center for $40.7M

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Chicago-based JLL Income Property Trust has purchased a 280,000-square-foot distribution center in Richmond for $40.7 million. The Class A property was delivered in 2022 and features a 200-foot truck court, 32-foot clear heights, truck storage spaces and cold storage areas.

The property has direct access to I-895 and is located within two miles of Richmond International Airport and eight miles from I-95. Two unnamed, global tenants occupy the facility with a weighted average lease term (WALT) of 8.4 years.

